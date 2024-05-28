VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for VerifyMe in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
VerifyMe Price Performance
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
