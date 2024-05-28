Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

