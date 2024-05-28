The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

