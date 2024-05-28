Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.47.

CNQ stock opened at C$104.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$69.83 and a 52 week high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total value of C$24,762,187.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total value of C$24,762,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

