Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,482,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

