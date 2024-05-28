Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,819,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,634 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,556,000 after buying an additional 4,224,598 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $305,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,703,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 2,544,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,910,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,565 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.55%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

