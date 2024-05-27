Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 123,357 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 945,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123,357 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Valero Energy worth $122,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.42. 1,794,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.