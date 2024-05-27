Insider Selling: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Senior Officer Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:TVK traded up C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$77.84. 24,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,428. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.41 and a 52 week high of C$82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.