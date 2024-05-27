Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.29. Approximately 8,732,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,186,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

