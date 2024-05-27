Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Public Storage worth $185,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.39. 665,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.51. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

