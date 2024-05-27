Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 76,827 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,827 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $144,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.26. 1,486,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

