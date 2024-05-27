Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $112,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $986.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,069.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,028.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

