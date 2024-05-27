Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $608,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,026. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $200.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $141.76.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

