25,190 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,986.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 909,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

BXMT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 2,336,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,125. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.