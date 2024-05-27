Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $618,000 Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned 0.10% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $130,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 237.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWBI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.11. 165,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,993. The company has a market capitalization of $742.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $228,559.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

