Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $556,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned approximately 0.07% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LEU traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. 186,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

