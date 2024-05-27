Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $584,000 in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 70,459 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Trading Down 0.3 %

Albany International stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 84,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.