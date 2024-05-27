Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $14.10 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $28,345.47 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00091876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00030778 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012412 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.