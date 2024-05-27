BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.58 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011385 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,987.67 or 0.99891445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00115433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,102,222,289 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998114 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.