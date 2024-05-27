Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $151.98 million and $5.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,086,336 coins and its circulating supply is 181,087,120 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

