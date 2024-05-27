BitShares (BTS) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $9.24 million and $109,842.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000877 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,392,136 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

