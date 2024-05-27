Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average of $173.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $189.56.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

