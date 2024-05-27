Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) versus Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Head-To-Head Survey

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and Atlantis Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57 Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Atlantis Technology Group.

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Atlantis Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 84.94% 18.90% 7.55% Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and Atlantis Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.87 $107.84 million N/A N/A Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Atlantis Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

