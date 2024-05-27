mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) & CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Critical Contrast

mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CS Disco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A CS Disco -23.03% -15.04% -13.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.00 -$35.37 million N/A N/A CS Disco $138.09 million 2.72 -$42.15 million ($0.54) -11.59

This table compares mCloud Technologies and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

mCloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CS Disco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for mCloud Technologies and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CS Disco 0 4 3 0 2.43

CS Disco has a consensus target price of $9.81, indicating a potential upside of 56.75%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

mCloud Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CS Disco beats mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

