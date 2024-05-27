Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) versus Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae -74.62% -16.50% -14.21% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cannae and Pinstripes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $570.00 million 2.11 -$313.40 million ($5.44) -3.52 Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pinstripes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cannae and Pinstripes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cannae presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.55%. Pinstripes has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Pinstripes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Cannae.

Volatility and Risk

Cannae has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Cannae on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

