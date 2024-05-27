Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.52. 9,489,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,945. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.63.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

