Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,662 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,549. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

