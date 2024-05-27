Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $140,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.08 on Monday, hitting $646.75. 2,615,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $607.60 and its 200 day moving average is $550.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $652.00. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

