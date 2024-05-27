Glassman Wealth Services Has $79,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 269,064 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. 40,840,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,117,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

