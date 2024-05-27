Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Motors were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,966,000 after buying an additional 558,765 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,722 shares of company stock worth $1,856,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $44.11. 7,373,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134,313. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

