Glassman Wealth Services Has $61,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $6.11 on Monday, reaching $145.23. 2,230,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

