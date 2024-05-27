Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Newmont were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $41.98. 6,232,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,793,465. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.