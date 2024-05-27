Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,140 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

