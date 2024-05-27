Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 429,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.63. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

