Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $122.68 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $122,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.55. 2,136,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

