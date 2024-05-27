Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.49. 14,048,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

