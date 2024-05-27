Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RxSight (RXST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RxSight (NASDAQ: RXST):

5/7/2024 – RxSight had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – RxSight had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – RxSight had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – RxSight had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – RxSight had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – RxSight had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 309,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,362. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,600 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

