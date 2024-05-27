Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $124.10 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 228,848 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.42% of HP worth $124,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,503,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

