Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Marathon Petroleum worth $129,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 114.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $177.80. 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

