Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 3.30% of Jackson Financial worth $135,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 441,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

