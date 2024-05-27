Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $106,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPG. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

