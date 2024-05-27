Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747,313 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,642 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.35% of Autodesk worth $182,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

