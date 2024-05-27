Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $103,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 339.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.76. 2,191,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.