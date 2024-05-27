Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 4,725 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 603.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:KOCT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 2,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

