VerusCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62.56 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.56 million and $1,458.25 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,357,307 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,354,124.69675429. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.82595834 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,124.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

