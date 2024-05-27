Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 19 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded down $13.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,693.57. 375,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,417. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,546.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,590.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

