Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

