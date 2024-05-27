Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $757,276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after buying an additional 1,609,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of CSX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after buying an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. 8,854,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,032,585. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

