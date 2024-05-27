Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. 4,187,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

