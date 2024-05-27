Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,936 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,227,000 after buying an additional 154,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

